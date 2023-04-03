 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki seeks to double its market share in SUV segment in FY 2024

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

During FY 2022-23, out of the 3.889 million passenger vehicles sold in the country, 1.673 million units were SUV's and that accounted for 43 percent of the total market.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India

With new models such as Jimny and Fronx in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to double its share of the domestic Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) market to 25 percent during FY 2024, said a senior company executive.

The country’s largest carmaker revealed that out of the 1.707 million units sold in the year ended March 31, it sold 202,800 SUVs like Grand Vitara and Brezza that contributed 12.6 percent of total SUVs sold in the last financial year.

Maruti Suzuki’s confidence stems from the fact that SUVs and Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs) account for a major chunk of its total pending orders of 380,000 units that had as of end-March 2023.

The highest orders received were for the Ertiga MUV (100,000 units), followed by Grand Vitara midsize SUV (34,000 units), Dzire compact sedan (40,000 units), Jimmy Lifestyle SUV (24,500 bookings) and Fronx Crossover Utility vehicle (16,500 units). Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-fuelled variants made up 121,000 units or 32 percent of its backlog at the end of FY2023.