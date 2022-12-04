 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki may fall short of 20-lakh-units production target this fiscal: Shashank Srivastava

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

He, however said, the company is still counting on an outside chance to meet the challenge through execution of its pending orders that stands at around 3.75 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

Maruti Suzuki India’s challenge to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal may fall slightly short, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava.

Earlier in August this year, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava, in his address to shareholders in the company’s annual report for 2021-22 had stated that the company will increase its production and will challenge to produce 20 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal with semiconductor availability improving. He has said that the new midsize SUV, Grand Vitara, was expected to play a key role in the challenge to touch 20 lakh units.

”By our current calculation, I think it should be slightly short of that number,” Srivastava told PTI when asked if the company was on track to challenge the target. He, however, said a lot would depend on how the company is able to execute pending bookings, which now stands at 3.75 lakh units.

”It all really depends on how much they are able to produce on these models where we have the pending bookings. So, there is an outside chance to get to 2 million. However, at this moment of time, it looks like falling a little short,” Srivastava said.

Semiconductor shortage had impacted the company’s production in the beginning of the fiscal although it has gradually improved. However, the company has stated that it expects that the shortage of electronic components might have an impact on December 2022 production more than that in the recent months and it was taking all possible measures to minimise the impact.