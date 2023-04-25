 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marks and Spencer extends partnership with TCS to transform core tech stack

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

In the next phase of the partnership, TCS will simplify M&S’ technology landscape and modernise its core business systems with a cloud-first and composable platform strategy.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on April 25 that British retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) has extended its contract with the IT major to transform its core technology stack, improve resilience and pace of innovation, and drive sustainable growth; this comes at a time when cost-efficiency deals are taking centre stage for IT services firms.

The new modernisation programme is aimed at helping M&S reduce technical debt, improve time to market and enhance scalability.

TCS has been helping M&S drive numerous business-critical transformation programmes for over a decade now. In the next phase of the partnership, TCS will simplify M&S’ technology landscape and modernise its core business systems with a cloud-first and composable platform strategy.

While the company did not disclose the exact deal size, media reports suggest that it could be worth $1 billion.