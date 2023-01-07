 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

WWE stock spikes as Vince McMahon rejoins board after misconduct investigation

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Several months after his retirement from WWE following an investigation into alleged misconduct, Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE, according to a report by the Associated Press.

WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman. A shakeup of the board has also been announced.Shares of the company are up more than 70% in the last 12 months. The stock trades with a market capitalization of more than $6 billion according to CNBC's report.

The stock previously closed at $72.04 on the NYSE, opening at $80.05 today. The stock a is trading in a day range of $80.05 - $89.43 (at the time of writing this article).

McMahon retired as WWE's chairman and CEO in July last year . He had stepped down temporarily from the posts a month earlier.

Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The Stamford, Connecticut, company said Friday that it would be looking at "all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.