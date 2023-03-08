 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women shouldn't drift along, putting others’ happiness before theirs: Devina Mehra

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

'Militant feminist' and the CMD of First Global has always called out gender insensitivity, even as a young teen

Devina Mehra holds gender equality and gender sensitivity close to her heart, and has protested against its absence even as a child.

Young women should treat their happiness and aspirations as a priority, and not drift along with others’ plans, Devina Mehra, chairperson and managing director, First Global, has said, suggesting a benchmarking system to ensure that no one runs off course.

“Don’t drift along, and put others’ happiness and ambitions ahead of yours… As I always say, check with your teenage self if you are going the way you have always wanted to. Do that constant benchmarking,” Mehra said in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

She added that it won’t be an easy thing to negotiate but it would be a worthwhile exercise.

Mehra, who identifies as a “militant feminist”, recalled instances, even from a young age, when she called out gender insensitivity