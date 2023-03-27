 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Will weak monsoons sap rural demand? Rural sector much bigger than just agriculture, says Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

Only 40 percent of rural economy is agriculture, and services and manufacturing account for a substantial chunk of rural incomes.

Jefferies further said the rural economy is in the early stages of a recovery, as partly evident in rural wage growth at a 27-mth high and NREGA employment demand being below pre-COVID levels. (File photo)

Concerns of weak monsoon impacting rural demand are not justified as the rural GDP (40% of economy) is far bigger than the agri GDP (18%), while structural improvements such as better roads, credit, irrigation, and digitisation have reduced the monsoon dependence of the farm sector, brokerage Jefferies said.

The comments come amid worries over El Nino (the warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean) impacting monsoons this year.

Playing down the fears of a weak monsoon hitting rural demand, Jefferies in a recent report said services and manufacturing account for a substantial chunk of rural incomes.