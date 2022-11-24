 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why is ICICI Prudential MF doubling down on battered Nykaa?

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Nov 24, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

The asset manager has snapped up 11.1 million shares in Nykaa’s parent since November 10. That’s roughly 16 percent of the shares sold since the end of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of the online beauty and personal products brand Nykaa, has experienced a tumultuous few weeks.

Discontent around the timing of its controversial bonus share issue aside, the stock has seen a barrage of selling by investors who put money in FSN prior to its November 2021 Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The end of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors has seen them dump 71.3 million shares in the space of two weeks.

All the attention has been on the extent of selling in the stock, with the profile of the buyers going under the radar.

One buyer that has stood out is ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, India’s second largest. ICICI Prudential MF has snapped up 11.1 million shares in FSN since November 10. That’s roughly 16 percent of the shares sold since the end of the lock-in period.