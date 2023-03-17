 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why does CRISIL expect core inflation to remain elevated in FY24?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

CRISIL estimates that core inflation will rise 5.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in FY24 against 5 percent of overall (headline) inflation.

(Photo by Pixabay/Pexels)

Core inflation, which is inflation minus its volatile components and is considered a better indicator of demand conditions, is expected to remain elevated in India in FY24, according to Crisil.

Persistence of high core inflation restricts the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) ability to ease monetary policy, stated the rating agency, in its latest report on India's outlook.

CRISIL estimates that core inflation will rise 5.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in FY24 against 5 percent of overall (headline) inflation. The other components in the inflation measure, which are the fuel and food-inflation-growth figures, are expected to be at 3 percent and 4.7 percent respectively.