 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

What to do with gold: Vijay Kumar Gaba on investment in yellow metal

Vijay Kumar Gaba
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

"I believe that it is highly unlikely that gold will stage a comeback as a widely accepted medium of exchange (gold standard); and it will be gradually phased out as a store of value as better digital options emerge"

Five months ago, I had highlighted the likelihood of a trading opportunity emerging in gold. The opportunity did present itself, though not exactly in the manner I had anticipated. Nonetheless, the gold prices rallied about 19 percent in USD terms; from a low of $1,630/oz in early November to a high of $1,950/oz in early February.

Since peaking out in early February, the gold prices have corrected about 7 percent in USD terms. It would therefore be pertinent to ask what traders and investors should be doing with their gold positions.

It has been my long standing view that gold is no longer an investment asset. The view is even strengthening with each passing year. I believe that it is highly unlikely that gold will stage a comeback as a widely accepted medium of exchange (gold standard); and it will be gradually phased out as a store of value as better digital options emerge.