Weak start to Q3 earnings season, tepid cues from West send Sensex down 700 points

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Both India and the US will also release their CPI (consumer price index) inflation numbers on January 12, which will indicate the path for further monetary tightening

Soon after a flat opening on January 10, the Indian equity market went into a downward trajectory as a weak start to Q3 earnings season and global macro concerns spoiled the investor sentiment.

At 1:15pm, the Sensex was down 682.60 points, or 1.12 percent, at 60,064 and the Nifty declined 203.80 points, or 1.13 percent, to 17,897.40. About 1148 shares had advanced and 2,034 shares declined, while 138 shares were unchanged.

Except Nifty Auto, which clocked marginal gains, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red. Bharti Airtel, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS were the top losers on the 30-pack Sensex.

Let's look at the factors dragging the market down:

Weak start to the earnings season