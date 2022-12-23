 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street fluctuates, Treasury yields rise after data deluge

Reuters
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST

All three major U.S. stock indexes were mixed in the wake of Thursday's sharp sell-off as a raft of indicators pointed to economic softening, evidence that the Federal Reserve barrage of interest rate hikes were having their intended effect.

Representative Image

Wall Street oscillated on Friday and Treasury yields advanced as investors digested a flurry of economic data ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend, capping a week fraught with concerns over the Fed's restrictive monetary policy and related recession fears.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were mixed in the wake of Thursday's sharp sell-off as a raft of indicators pointed to economic softening, evidence that the Federal Reserve barrage of interest rate hikes were having their intended effect.

For the week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq remain on course for their third straight Friday-to-Friday losses, and all three indexes still appear set to close the books on their steepest percentage plunges since 2008, the darkest year of the global financial crisis.

"You've got low liquidity, and people don't know what to do with this myriad of data," said Ron Saba, senior portfolio manager at Horizon Investments in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's inconsistent with a good solid direction that people have confidence in."

A slew of data from the Commerce Department and the University of Michigan showed that while inflation appears to be cooling, so is consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of the U.S. economy.

On the other hand, new home sales posted a surprise gain and consumer sentiment brightened.