Wall St Week Ahead | Stocks rise on fall in bond yields ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

The near-term trajectory of yields will likely hinge on next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Signs that the central bank may prioritise financial stability and slow or pause its rate increases could pull yields even lower

Whipsawed US stocks have gained an unexpected ally in recent days - a historic plunge in bond yields.

US government bond yields fell steeply this week, with some durations marking their biggest drops in decades, as investors bet the Federal Reserve would likely curb its aggressive rate hike trajectory to avoid exacerbating financial system stress following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The volatility in fixed income markets has unsettled investors, and falling yields can reflect expectations that the Fed will cut rates because of a hit to growth.

At the same time, the drop in yields has so far been a boon for equities, especially tech and other large growth stocks whose relatively strong performance helped support the benchmark S&P 500. The index finished up 1.4 percent for the week, with strength in technology stocks outweighing sharp declines in bank shares.