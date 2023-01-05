 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Fed unlikely to hit pause in 2023 but pace of rate hike to slow down

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

“An unwarranted easing in financial conditions, especially if driven by a misperception by the public of the committee’s reaction function, would complicate the committee’s effort to restore price stability," the Fed minutes have said

The US Federal Reserve has cautioned about interest rates staying high for a longer period at its meeting in December, according to the minutes released on January 4. Some officials see at least another percentage point of rate hike in 2023.

While other markets shrugged off the hawkish minutes, Indian shares were trading marginally lower on January 5. At 11 am, the 30-pack Sensex and the broad-based Nifty were down 0.2 percent after closing a percent lower the previous day.

According to Bloomberg, the Fed minutes said “an unwarranted easing in financial conditions, especially if driven by a misperception by the public of the committee’s reaction function, would complicate the committee’s effort to restore price stability”.

Hawkish tone

The Fed minutes were hawkish and there were no incremental surprises versus the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting, Garima Kapoor, Economist, Elara Capital.

FOMC members continued to observe that a restrictive policy stance needs to be maintained until there are concrete signs of inflation coming down to the American Central bank’s 2 percent goal and worried about “misperception” in financial markets that their commitment was flagging, she said.