Upstox trading platform down for an hour, users complain of losses

Users of Upstox, one of the largest discount brokers in the country, suffered problems logging into their trading apps and web platforms. The company also acknowledged the issue.

The users flocked to social media sharing their inability to trade using Upstox. Clients of the company also complained of losing their money and a loss of opportunity to trade on a day when the market has shown big moves on the downside.

“You might be unable to login to our platforms at the moment. We are working on resolving this at the earliest and we will notify you once resolved. Sorry for the inconvenience,” Upstox tweeted acknowledging the problems.