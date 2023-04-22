 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unsold housing stocks decline 6% to 5.18 lakh units in January-March in 14 cities: Report

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

Unsold housing stocks fell 6 per cent during January-March to nearly 5.18 lakh units across 14 cities compared to the previous quarter on better sales, according to data analytic firm PropEquity.

Unsold inventories stood at 5,17,879 units during January-March this year against 5,48,217 units in the preceding quarter.

During the first quarter of this calendar year, housing sales stood at 1,23,938 units while new launches were 93,600 units.

"The residential market in India saw significant growth in Q1 2023. Market resurrection has been brought about by the recovery trend since last year, with quarterly sales surpassing the new launches in this quarter by 32 per cent," said Samir Jasuja, Founder and Managing Director at PropEquity.