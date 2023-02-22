 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Shilpa Medicare, Zensar Technologies, Indian Energy Exchange today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange also joined the bulls' party, rising over 4 percent to Rs 144, the highest closing level since December 19 last year and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has been making higher highs higher lows for fifth straight session, with expansion of Bollinger band on both sides.

The market remained in a bear zone for the third session in a row, but the Nifty50 has taken a decent support at 17,800 and closed with moderate losses. If the index sustains the same, then the expected uptrend may take it beyond the 17,900 level, but falling below 17,800 may test 17,700 level, experts said.

The selling was seen in most of sectors except FMCG. The BSE Sensex was down 19 points at 60,673, while the Nifty50 dropped 18 points to 17,827 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with making lower lows lower highs for third straight session.

The broader markets also traded lower on Tuesday with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.36 percent each on negative breadth.

Stocks that fared better than broader markets included Shilpa Medicare which was the biggest gainer in the Nifty500 index, rising 9 percent to Rs 297, the highest closing level since December 8 last year. The stock recovered all its previous day's losses and has formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts, with robust volumes.