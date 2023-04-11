 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Prestige Estates Projects, PFC and DLF today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

PFC shares rallied nearly 6 percent to Rs 166 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale with above average volumes. The stock remained above key moving averages, with making higher highs higher lows for sixth consecutive session.

Stocks

The market closed yet another volatile session on a positive note on April 10, continuing the uptrend for the sixth straight day, tracking positive trend in global counterparts.

The Nifty50 settled above the 17,600 mark for the first time since March 8, advancing 25 points to 17,624, while the BSE Sensex gained 13 points to close at 59,847.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices performed better than benchmarks, rising 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, while the market breadth was slightly tilted in favour of bulls as about 1,099 shares advanced against 988 declining shares on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action included Prestige Estates Projects which climbed more than 6 percent to Rs 446 and formed a strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above-average volumes. With Monday's rally, the stock closed above all key moving averages (21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average), with making higher top higher bottom for six days in a row.