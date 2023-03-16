 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for KPIT Technologies, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Indian Energy Exchange today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

KPIT Technologies surged 9 percent to Rs 847 on the NSE and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy trading volumes. The stock has recouped most of its losses seen since March 3, with trading above all key moving averages (9, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA).

The correction led by steep fall in European banks following Silicon Valley Bank fallout dragged the market down to more than five-month low on March 15. The Indian stocks succumbed to the selling pressure for fifth day in a row due to decline in most of sectors barring metal and pharma.

The BSE Sensex was down 344 points at 57,556, while the Nifty50 dropped over 70 points to 16,972 and formed long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index remained below 200-day EMA (17,567) as well as 200-day SMA (17,447) for fourth straight session.

However, there was outperformance in the broader markets thought the breadth was tilted in favour of bears. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.07 percent and Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.4 percent.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included KPIT Technologies which surged 9 percent to Rs 847 on the NSE and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy trading volumes. The stock has recouped most of its losses seen since March 3, with trading above all key moving averages (9, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA).