Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Sonata Software, JBM Auto, Kalyan Jewellers today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 21, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

JBM Auto was also in action, climbing 5 percent to Rs 581, the highest closing level since April 22, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts, with making higher high higher low formation. This stock also traded above all key moving averages, which is a positive sign.

The market was under pressure for yet another session, pulling down the Nifty50 to a one-week low on February 20. Most sectors, barring auto and IT, weighed down on the benchmark indices.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 300 points to 60,692, while the Nifty50 corrected 100 points to 17,845, the lowest closing level since February 13, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts making lower highs lower lows for the second consecutive session.

The Sensex lost nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty50 shed nearly 300 points in three trading days from the recent high.

The broader markets were mixed in trade with negative breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.08 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.3 percent. More than three shares declined for every two rising shares on the NSE.