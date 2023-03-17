 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HPCL, DLF today?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was one of the star performers, rising over 6 percent to Rs 244.5, the highest closing level since January 25 this year and formed robust bullish candle on the daily timeframe, with strong volumes. The stock traded well above all key moving averages (9, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).

The market closed higher, though with moderate gains, for the first time in the last six consecutive sessions on March 16, tracking the rally in European peers. The BSE Sensex gained nearly 80 points to 57,635, while the Nifty50 remained below the psychological 17,000 mark but closed with 13 points gains to 16,986.

The index showed a smart recovery from the day's low and finally closed near opening levels, resulting in the formation of Long Legged Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness or tug of war between bulls and bears.

Experts feel the Nifty needs to get back above the 17,000 mark to march towards the 17,200-17,300 area, followed by 17,400-17,500 levels, with crucial support at the 16,800 area.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, which jumped nearly 7 percent to Rs 410 and formed a big bullish candle on the daily scale with healthy volumes. The stock has decisively broken its downward-sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of January 19 and February 16.