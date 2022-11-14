 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Zomato, Swan Energy, HDFC on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

HDFC was the biggest gainer in the Nifty50, rising 6 percent to Rs 2,651.70 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with high volumes after consolidation for several sessions. Also it has given a healthy breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining November 15, 2021 and November 9, 2022.

The market recouped not only all its previous two-day losses in a single day but also climbed further to hit the highest level of the current year as bulls returned in full throttle on Friday. The rally in global peers after a falling US inflation, raising hopes for less hawkish rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, and a fall in the US dollar index lifted the market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex jumped nearly 1,200 points to 61,795, while the Nifty50 rallied more than 300 points to 18,350 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The further drop in volatility also raised confidence among traders. India VIX, the fear index fell by 7.5 percent to 14.41 levels.

But the mood was quiet in broader markets, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.07 percent and 0.38 percent respectively.

Stocks that were in action included Zomato, which surged nearly 14 percent to Rs 72.8, forming robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. Also the stock has broken long horizontal resistance trendine adjoining several highs.

Swan Energy shares also saw huge buying interest on last Friday, climbing nearly 13 percent to Rs 244 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes. It has broken long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining May 4 and November 1 this year.