Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Timken India, Tata Coffee, KPIT Technologies on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

Tata Coffee shares rallied more than 4 percent to Rs 231, the highest closing level since September 15 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes.

The market closed a volatile session moderately lower in the face of selling pressure in late trade on Thursday, the weekly F&O expiry session. All key sectoral indices traded in the red.

The BSE Sensex was down more than 200 points to 61,751, and the Nifty50 declined over 65 points to 18,344, while the broader markets like Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also fell around 0.3-0.4 percent.

The volatility index India VIX hit one year low during the day, making the bulls comfortable at Dalal Street. It was down by 1.47 percent to 14.88 levels.

Stocks that were in action included Timken India which was locked in 20 percent upper circuit to end at record closing of Rs 3,506 and formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with strong volumes.

KPIT Technologies was also in focus, rising nearly 3 percent to Rs 696 and formed Bullish Engulfing Candle on the daily charts.