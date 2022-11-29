 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Tanla Platforms, Apollo Tyres, Delta Corp on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 29, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST

Delta Corp climbed 5 percent to Rs 232, the highest closing level since May 24 this year, and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. Also there was a breakout of more than a month-long consolidation.

The market shrugged off weak global counterparts and marked a nice journey taking the Nifty50 beyond 18,604, the previous record high, intraday on November 28. The rally was largely supported by oil & gas stocks as oil prices fell further in international markets amid demand outlook concerns.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 200 points to 62,505, while the Nifty50 jumped 50 points to 18,563 and formed bullish Engulfing candle on the daily charts.

Option data indicated that traders are eyeing next psychological 19,000 mark, may be in current month, where the maximum open interest developed, with crucial support at 18,000 and immediate support at 18,500.

The broader markets also participated with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising seven-tenth of a percent and Smallcap 100 index gaining 1.2 percent on positive breadth.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included Tanla Platforms which surged 11 percent to Rs 818, the highest closing since October 14, forming a big bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes after more than a month consolidation. Also the stock has given a nice breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining June 16 and October 13 this year.

Apollo Tyres and Delta Corp were amongst top five gainers in the futures & options segment. Apollo Tyres shares gained 6.65 points to end at record closin high of Rs 312.70, forming long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes and making higher highs higher lows for second straight session. Also there was a horizontal resistance trend line breakout adjoining resistance points of September and November.