Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Suzlon Energy, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank on Wednesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

Yes Bank was also in action, rising third of a percent to Rs 17.50, the highest closing level since September 12 this year and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. It has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining September 9 and November 28 this year.

December 6 was yet another day of consolidation for the market, especially ahead of the major event of interest rate decision by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

The Nifty50 has taken a good support not only at 18,500 but also at 18,600 levels, which are expected to act as support levels in coming days, while the recent swing high is expected to be key resistance area followed by 19,000 mark, experts said.

The Nifty50 fell nearly 60 points to 18,643 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels, while the BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points to 62,626.

The broader markets also corrected in line with benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined half a percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

Stocks that were in action included Suzlon Energy which rose 2 percent to close at three-month high of Rs 10.20 and formed Shooting Star kind of pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher highs higher lows for second straight session.

IDBI Bank shares rallied 8 percent to Rs 58.70, the highest closing level since October 18, 2021 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes, making higher highs higher lows for third consecutive session. The stock has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining October 18, 2021, November 29, 2022, and December 5, 2022.