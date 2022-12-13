 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Rallis India, Redington, Yes Bank on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

Yes Bank remained in focus, rising 7 percent to Rs 21.1, the highest closing level since July 13, 2020. It has seen another large bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes, especially after decisively breaking out of long horizontal resistance trend line adjoining August 2, December 2 and December 6 this year.

The market reacted to weak global cues and opened sharply lower, but immediately showed strong recovery in morning itself and traded rangebound in rest of session. The benchmark indices closed flat as traders remained cautious ahead of FOMC meet and US inflation numbers.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 50 points to 62,130, and the Nifty ended almost flat at 18,497, but formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels, with taking support at 18,300-18,400 levels.

The broader markets traded higher with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.36 percent and 0.55 percent respectively, while the volatility index India VIX fell by 1.2 percent to 13.32 levels.

Stocks that were in action and performed better than broader markets included Rallis India which gained nearly 4 percent to Rs 264, the highest closing level since April 21 this year. The stock has formed bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts and has largely been in a northward journey barring intermittent correction especially since the break out of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining June 18, 2021 and April 19, 2022, on November 23.

Redington shares rallied nearly 6 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 199.4 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. It has been making higher highs for sixth consecutive session on the daily charts, while there has been higher highs higher lows for fifth week in a row on weekly charts.

