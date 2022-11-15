 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with KIMS Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Ambuja Cements on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 15, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

Ambuja Cements is currently trading near its all-time high level which tells that the stock already is in strong momentum.

Monday was a volatile day for the markets after a strong rally in the previous session. The BSE Sensex fell more than 170 points to 61,624, and the Nifty50 was down 21 points to 18,329 at close.

The broader markets had slightly better performance on Monday, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index closed flat, and the Smallcap 100 index gained half a percent amid weak breadth.

About 1,117 shares declined against 900 advancing shares on the NSE.

The volatility index India VIX increased by 3.5 percent to 14.91 levels, but still at comfortable levels.

Stocks that were in action and performed much better that broader markets included Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences which rallied nearly 9 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 1,576 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes.

Fortis Healthcare shares gained nearly 8 percent to close at Rs 304 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts with high volumes. In fact, it closed above the median of previous very long bearish candle formed on September 22.