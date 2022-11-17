 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Hindustan Aeronautics, Union Bank, Cyient on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

Union Bank of India shares gained 4.7 percent to close at Rs 66, forming long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. The stock closed above the median of Monday's red candle, may be indicating positive mood.

The market extended uptrend for the second straight session, though the gains were limited on November 16 as traders seem to have maintained cautioun amid geopolitical tensions, but experts feel the mood is still positive in the market considering technical indicators.

The BSE Sensex ended at a fresh record closing high of 61,981, higher by more than 100 points, while the Nifty50 managed to defend the 18,400 mark, rising 6 points to 18,410.

However, there was underperformance by the broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell more than six-tenth of a percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 0.8 percent.

Stocks that saw buying interest and performed better than broader markets included Hindustan Aeronautics which was the biggest gainer in the futures & options segment rising more than 6 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 2,681 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. The stock also made higher high higher low formation for second straight session.

Cyient was also in action, climbing 5 percent to Rs 809 and formed strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with high volumes, making higher high higher low for fourth consecutive session.