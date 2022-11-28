 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with BHEL, Punjab National Bank, L&T Finance Holdings on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

The December series got off to a quiet start with the market closing a tad higher on November 25 after a day of big moves. The gains, however, were enough to see the benchmark indices close at record highs, with the Sensex rising 21 points to 62,294 and the Nifty 29 points to 18,513.

For the week, the benchmarks indices gained more than a percent amid suggestions of the US Federal Reserve slowing the pace of interest rate hikes.

The Nifty formed a Doji pattern on the daily charts and a bullish candle on the weekly scale.

Stocks that were in action and performed better than broader markets included BHEL, the second biggest gainer in the futures & options segment that rose 9.6 percent to Rs 81.95. Its highest closing since May 31, 2018 saw the stock form a robust bullish candle on the daily charts.

Punjab National Bank shares rallied more than 5 percent to Rs 53.6, the highest closing since February 14, 2020 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as it formed higher highs higher lows for the sixth consecutive session.

L&T Finance Holdings gained 5.5 percent to Rs 86.90 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher highs and higher lows for the fourth straight session. It also saw a breakout of the horizontal trend line adjoining April 8, May 4 and September 16 this year.