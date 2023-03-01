 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | JSW Energy, JBM Auto, Zensar Technologies: Your game plan for today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

JSW Energy surged nearly 13 percent to Rs 235, the highest closing level since February 9, and formed large bullish candle on the daily charts, with strong volumes after taking support at Rs 205 in previous session.

We have seen bears holding a tight grip over the market, which resulted into the benchmark indices closing below 200-DMA (daily moving average - 17,384) as well as the low of budget day (17,353) on February 28. Commodity stocks like metal, and oil and gas, along with technology, pharma and select FMCG stocks saw selling pressure.

The BSE Sensex corrected more than 300 points to 58,962, while the Nifty50 declined 89 points to 17,304, and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with making lower highs lower lows for eighth consecutive session.

However, we have seen the broader markets outshining the benchmarks despite negative breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up seven-tenth of a percent and Smallcap 100 index rose four-tenth of a percent.

