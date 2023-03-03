 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | How to trade in Suprajit Engineering, Coal India, Siemens today?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST

Siemens retreated sharply after recent consolidation and record high, falling nearly 4 percent to Rs 3,132. The stock has seen formation of big bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, after Doji pattern formation in previous session, but still maintained short term and long term key moving averages.

The market remained in a consolidation and rangebound mode after hitting a swing low in the 17,250-17,300 area on the last day of February. On March 2, the benchmark indices retreated most of previous day's gains with the BSE Sensex itself falling a tad more than 500 points to 58,909, dented by technology, banking and financial services, auto and FMCG stocks.

The Nifty50 has managed to defend 17,300 throughout session and closed with 129 points loss at 17,322, forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with making a lower-high-lower-low formation.

The broader markets declined but performed better than frontliners. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.3 percent and Smallcap 100 index dropped 0.2 percent on weak breadth.

Stocks that have seen action on Thursday included Suprajit Engineering which climbed 3.7 percent to Rs 372, the highest closing level since April 21 last year and formed long bullish candle with upper shadow on the daily charts indicating some profit booking at higher levels. The stock has seen a breakout of Flag and Pole sort of pattern formation with significantly higher volumes, which is a positive sign.