Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, there were 80 stocks, in which short-covering was seen include Escorts, Deepak Nitrite, Polycab India, Coal India, and Persistent Systems.

The market eked out small gains and extended its northward journey for the second consecutive session but overall it was a volatile and rangebound session on November 23, especially ahead of expiry of November futures & options contracts.

The BSE Sensex rallied 92 points to 61,511, while the Nifty50 rose 23 points to 18,267 and formed Bearish Opening Marubozu kind of pattern on the daily charts.

This pattern indicates profit booking or selling pressure at higher levels, which is a cause of concern for the short term.

"The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) moving around 60 levels indicating existence of bullish undertone in the index," said Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.

The Nifty has an immediate resistance levels placed at 18,325 (day high) followed by 18,442 (3-week high) and on the other side, it has strong support level placed at 18,139 (20-day SMA-simple moving average) followed by 18,000 (key support).

As per the overall price structure and evidence provided by indicators, the market expert feels that the Nifty is moving in a range of 18,000 – 18,500 levels for the short term.