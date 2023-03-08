 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These 5 stocks have been multibaggers since last Holi, despite a rangebound market

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

While the Nifty50 has gained 2.5 percent and the Sensex has climbed 4 percent since last Holi, there are stocks that have delivered returns ranging roughly between 100-200 percent.

Given the multiple headwinds since last Holi (March 18, 2022), we have seen the benchmark indices growing in the lower single-digits, and declines outnumbering advances in the BSE 500 index.

The Nifty50 has gained 2.5 percent and the BSE Sensex climbed 4 percent, while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices have risen 4 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, in the last one year.

The first headwind was the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which lifted oil prices and created inflationary pressure. This was followed by policy tightening by central banks to control the shooting inflation. As a result, some sectors have been under pressure due to higher input costs, higher interest rates, and fears of a possible global slowdown in the next financial year.

Hence, we have not seen a major rally in the stock market, though in early December the market managed to report a record high, but then reversed some of those gains to hit a four-month low recently.