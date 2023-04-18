 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, range-bound trade likely

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

If the Nifty manages to go past 17,700-17,850, it can rise to 18,000, while 17,600 will act as support on the down side, experts have said

The Nifty ended lower for the second day on April 18 on selling in some index heavyweights but buying in technology, pharma and banks cushioned the losses.

After opening higher at 17,766.60, also the day’s high, it squandered the gains in the first hour itself and traded lower for the rest of the session. It dropped to the day’s low of 17,610 but recovered some of the losses to close 47 points down at 17,660.

The index traded within the range of the previous session and formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts.

The Nifty managed to defend 17,600 on both days, which can act as support, followed by 17,500, while 17,700-17,850 is expected to be resistance. If the index goes past it, it can hit 18,000, experts said.