Technical View | Nifty extends losses for the third day, 17,500 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

For the Nifty, 17,500 will act as a crucial support and a decisive close below the level will once again bring the trend back to sideways from an up-trend, Rahul Ghose of Hedged has said

Market

The Nifty closed lower for a third consecutive session on April 19, dragged down by technology, bank and FMCG stocks.

The index, which opened flat at 17,653 and remained rangebound, ended the day at 17,619, down 41 points. It formed a bearish candlestick on the daily timeframe, making lower highs for the second day.

It not only defended the crucial support of 17,600 but also the long downward-sloping resistance trendline adjoining the record high (December 2022) and February swing high.

The Nifty’s daily trading range has been narrowing. As long as the index holds 17,600-17,500 area, which coincides with 200-day SMA as well as 200-day EMA, the possibility of rebound is high. It can take the Nifty back to 17,800-17,900, experts said.