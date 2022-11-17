 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty corrects on profit taking, 18,300 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 17, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

The level of 18,300 to play a decisive role on either side, with resistance at 18,400-18,450 and support at 18,200 followed by 18,000, experts say

The Nifty closed 66 points lower at 18,344 on November 17 as selling in late trade weighed on the sentiment amid lacklustre global cues. All sectoral indices, barring PSU, closed in the red, with auto and IT names losing the most.

The index, however, defended 18,300 and formed Doji candle on the daily charts as the closing was near its opening levels of 18,359, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the market trend.

The level of 18,300 is expected to play a crucial role for either side of the trade in the coming sessions, with resistance at 18,400-18,450 and support at 18,200 followed by 18,000 levels, experts said.

" The RSI (relative strength index 14) on the daily chart has entered a bearish correction," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

A fall below 18,300 may trigger a correction towards 18,100-18,000. On the other hand, resistance is visible at 18,450, the market expert said.

