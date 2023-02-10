 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Market ends lower after volatile session, Adani stocks fall on MSCI move

Rakesh Patil
Feb 10, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Coal India were among the biggest Nifty losers. Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp and L&T were among the stocks that gained the most.

The Indian benchmark indices erased most of the gains of the previous session to end lower in yet another volatile session on February 10. At close, the Sensex was down 123.52 points, or 0.20 percent, at 60,682.70 and the Nifty was down 37 points, or 0.21 percent, at 17,856.50.

For the week, the Sensex lost 159.18 points, or 0.26 percent, while the  Nifty ended flat.

The market opened lower on weak global cues and stayed in negative territory. Metal, power, oil & gas, FMCG and information technology names came under selling pressure. Some final-hour buying, especially in realty names, helped trim intraday losses.

Adani group stocks fall on MSCI rejig