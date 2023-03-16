 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Market ekes out gains amid volatility; metals drag, realty up

Rakesh Patil
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

On the sectoral front, the metal index shed nearly 3 percent, while pharma, oil & gas, power, FMCG and realty indices rose a percent each

The Indian equity benchmark ended with minor gains to break a five-day losing streak in yet another volatile session on March 16. The Sensex closed at 57,634.84, up 78.94 points, or 0.14 percent, and the Nifty at 16,985.60, up 13.40 points, or 0.08 percent.

After a flat start, the market gyrated between gains and losses but managed to close in the green amid buying in power, oil & gas, FMCG, realty and pharma names.

"With the turbulence at Credit Suisse and ahead of the ECB policy announcement, investors' attention has switched to developments in the European market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Consistently unfavourable signs in global markets are encouraging investors to move to safe havens such as the dollar and gold, while FIIs are withdrawing funds from the domestic market in response to the Indian rupee's depreciation. Though the SVB & Credit Suisse crisis has eased, the market lacks the confidence to hold positions on contagion fears," he added.