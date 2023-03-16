Taking Stock | Market ekes out gains amid volatility; metals drag, realty up

The Indian equity benchmark ended with minor gains to break a five-day losing streak in yet another volatile session on March 16. The Sensex closed at 57,634.84, up 78.94 points, or 0.14 percent, and the Nifty at 16,985.60, up 13.40 points, or 0.08 percent.

After a flat start, the market gyrated between gains and losses but managed to close in the green amid buying in power, oil & gas, FMCG, realty and pharma names.

"With the turbulence at Credit Suisse and ahead of the ECB policy announcement, investors' attention has switched to developments in the European market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Consistently unfavourable signs in global markets are encouraging investors to move to safe havens such as the dollar and gold, while FIIs are withdrawing funds from the domestic market in response to the Indian rupee's depreciation. Though the SVB & Credit Suisse crisis has eased, the market lacks the confidence to hold positions on contagion fears," he added.

US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer as Assistant Secretary of Air Force Top losers on the Nifty included Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel, while gainers were BPCL, Nestle India, Asian Paints, HUL and Titan Company. On the sectoral front, Nifty metal index shed 2.5 percent, and information technology index declined 0.7 percent. However, FMCG, energy and pharma indices rose 1 percent each and PSU bank index added 0.5 percent. The BSE midcap index ended on flat note, while smallcap index fell 0.7 percent. On the BSE, oil & gas, power, FMCG, realty indices added 1 percent each, while bank and healthcare indices ended on positive note. On the other hand, metal index shed 2.7 percent, information technology index 0.7 percent and capital goods index 0.3 percent. More than 300 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE, including Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, Jyoti Structures, Wockhardt, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Wipro, V-MART Retail, Jubilant Pharmova, Suven Life Sciences, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Samvardhana Motherson International, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and BPCL. A long build-up was seen in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and HPCL, while a short build-up was seen in Samvardhana Motherson International, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel. Outlook for March 17 Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart After five days of losses, there has been some market recovery. Despite significant intraday volatility, all major indices managed to finish positive. In the short term, the continued volatility and weakness of global cues will be a major driving force. Yet, we are trading close to a crucial support level and are severely oversold, so any good trigger could result in a dead cat bounceback. World markets will attempt to position themselves for forthcoming US Fed policies amid financial sector unrest. Technically, Nifty ends with a doji candlestick formation near the important support zone of 16,950–16,900. If Nifty manages to bounce back from here, then we can expect a bounceback in the market towards 17,250 and 17,440 levels. Nifty should witness a closing above 17,050, which is the 100-week moving average, because it didn't close below it post-COVID recovery. However, if Nifty slips below the 16,800 level, then we can expect more pressure in the market. Bank Nifty also ends with a spinning bottom candlestick formation near the important support level of 38,700. However, the 200-DMA of 39,600 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a short-covering move towards 40,500 and 41,000 levels. If it slips below 38,500, then more selling pressure is expected towards the 38,000–37,700 zone. Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Domestic equities arrested its five days losing streak after the Swiss National Bank agreed to provide financial aid to Credit Suisse Group. Nifty opened positive but witnessed rollercoaster ride throughout the session to finally end with marginal gains of 13 points at 16,986 levels. Fresh concern over Credit Suisse failure has aggravated fears with regards how deep-rooted the banking crisis can get going ahead. Its ripple effect is seen across global markets including India. Nifty is down ~4% over last six trading sessions. We expect weakness to continue in the near term ahead of ECB meeting outcome today and Fed outcome next week. The commentary over the ongoing turmoil in the financial sector would be crucial for the markets. We expect Oil marketing companies, cement and paints stocks to remain in lime light on account of fall in Brent crude price to 15-month low at USD 73/bbl. Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

