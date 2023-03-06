 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | It's Happy Holi on D-Street as Sensex gains 415 points, Nifty tops 17,700

Rakesh Patil
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

The BSE midcap index rose 0.7 percent while the smallcap index added nearly a percent.

Except metal, realty and PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

The Indian equity market ended higher On March 6 and also extended the winning streak for the second straight session. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 415.49 points or 0.69 percent to 60,224.46, while the Nifty settled 117.20 points or 0.67 percent higher at 17,711.50.

After a gap-up start, the market extended gains as the day progressed amid buying seen across the sectors and in Adani group stocks. However, in the second half, selling in metal, realty and PSU banks erased some of the intraday gains.

The market will remain shut on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on account of Holi.

