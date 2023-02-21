 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Symphony hits nine-month high with big bullish candle formation

Feb 21, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

The stock has immediate resistance placed at Rs 1,270 - Rs 1,350 levels and the support zone is placed at Rs 1,000 - Rs 880 for the short to medium term, said Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.

The stock closed with 4.7 percent gains on the NSE at Rs 1,110, the highest closing level since May 6, 2022.

Symphony shares climbed nearly 5 percent on February 21, after the breakout of the last eight-day consolidation ranges with an upward bias. The rally could be due to the approaching summer season, which generally increases demand for its air cooler products.

The stock closed with 4.7 percent gains on the NSE at Rs 1,110, the highest closing level since May 6, 2022. It has formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with robust volumes.

The rally on Tuesday was strong as the stock broke out of an eight-day-long consolidation. It had risen nearly 9 percent to Rs 1,048 on February 8 prior to this consolidation. In fact, since February 8, the stock has been trading with momentum as it has seen a big expansion on the upper side of Bollinger's band.

Further, since the same day, it has consistently taken support from the nine-day EMA (exponential moving average) and remained above all medium-long-term moving averages (the 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs), which is a positive sign.