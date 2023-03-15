 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB fallout: Nazara Tech's subsidiaries transfer most of its cash deposits to external bank accounts

Vikas SN
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Nazara Technologies had earlier disclosed that Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc held an cumulative cash balance of $7.75 million at the crisis-hit bank that suddenly collapsed late last week.

Nazara Technologies' step-down subsidiaries, Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc, have transferred $7.25 million (Rs 60 crore) out of a total of $7.75 million cash reserves held at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to external bank accounts, the diversified gaming and sports media firm informed stock exchanges on March 15.

"We would like to inform that both the companies i.e. Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc have been given unrestricted access to the entire amount of $7.75 million (~Rs 64 crore) that was held at SVB," the company stated in a stock market filing.

The remaining $0.5 million (Rs 4 crore) remains in SVB accounts for unrestricted operational use, it added.

This disclosure comes days after the company had disclosed that Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc held a cumulative cash balance of $7.75 million at the crisis-hit bank that suddenly collapsed late last week.