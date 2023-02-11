 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sunil Singhania sees 2022 headwinds turn into tailwinds

Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Talking about generating alpha, the market veteran says not chasing momentum has worked well for him.

Sunil Singhania.

Even as 2022 saw massive headwinds on the macro-economic level, Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, believes these could turn into tailwinds in the coming year.

Inflation might cool down while interest rate cuts are on the cards soon along with the reopening of China which is seen driving demand. Hence, from the global front, headwinds are turning into tailwinds, Singhania elaborated at PMS AIF World's Summit & Awards 2023.

As far as India is concerned, he believes India will continue to grow at a decent pace.

Singhania sees a flattish interest rate scenario with the opening up of trade being played out and believes that it will continue to remain a fairly growing economy. He said that better macro-economic conditions would only aid the Indian economy as compared to the global scenario where the headwinds have turned into tailwinds.