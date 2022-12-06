 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stocks slide, dollar clings on as data challenges Fed pause hopes

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

MSCI's world index fell 0.3%, set for a third straight session of declines after hitting a three-month high last Thursday.

The US Federal Reserve

Global stocks headed for a third straight day of losses on Tuesday and the dollar held most of its gains from the previous day after U.S. data drove speculation the Federal Reserve will stick longer with aggressive interest rate rises.

MSCI's world index fell 0.3%, set for a third straight session of declines after hitting a three-month high last Thursday.

"A reassuring trend was in place - policy tightening, leading to growth slowdown leading to slower inflation - which allowed this correction in risk assets and the dollar," said Samy Chaar chief economist at Lombard Odier.

"Then we had two important bits of data that went the other way, which if not calling that trend into question, do show there will be bumps in the road."

Data released on Monday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November following a robust U.S. payrolls report published Friday - both of which raised doubts over whether the Fed would go for smaller hikes in interest rates just yet.

Aggressive U.S. rate increases earlier in the year had caused stocks to tumble and U.S. treasury yields and the dollar to soar, before hopes that a pause in rate hikes was approaching caused these trend to reverse.