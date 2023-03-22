 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 19 points on Wednesday on the back of upbeat trading in Wall Street and peer markets in Asia ahead of Fed decision and bullish macro outlook

Nifty has support at 17,041, followed by 17,015 and 16,972.

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 19 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed 446 points to 58,075, while the Nifty50 jumped 119 points to 17,108, making a higher-high-higher-low formation on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,041, followed by 17,015 and 16,972. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,126, followed by 17,153 and 17,195.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today.