 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Stock Market Update: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 85 points today in sync with negative sentiment prevalent in global markets and FIIs continuing to offload Indian equities

Nifty has support at 16,996, followed by 16,952 and 16,880.

The market is expected to open in the red on Monday as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 85 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed 355 points to 57,990, while the Nifty50 jumped 114 points to 17,100 and formed a long-legged Doji candlestick pattern for the second consecutive session ended Friday, making a higher-high-higher-low formation, indicating that the market may be looking for a rebound.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 16,996, followed by 16,952 and 16,880. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,140, followed by 17,184 and 17,256.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: