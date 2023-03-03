 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India on Friday after multiple block deals in Adani Group companies, FIIs setting out on a buying binge, and a rally in US stocks and in peer Asian markets

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 109 points.

The BSE Sensex corrected 502 points to 58,909, while the Nifty50 fell 129 points to close at 17,322 and formed bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with making lower high lower low formation, while taking support at 17,300.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,304, followed by 17,272 and 17,218. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,411, followed by 17,444 and 17,498.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: