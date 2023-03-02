 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Wednesday with the US market ending weak amid growing Fed worries over manufacturing data and Asian indices showing lukewarm trade

The market is expected to open in the red on Wednesday as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 39 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed 449 points to 59,411, while the Nifty50 jumped 147 points to 17,451 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, negating lower highs and lower lows formation of the last eight straight sessions.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,374, followed by 17,346 and 17,299. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,468, followed by 17,497 and 17,544.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: