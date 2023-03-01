 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Wednesday in sync with the Wall Street ending in the red and Asian markets trading lower

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 46 points on on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex fell 326 points to 58,962, while the Nifty50 dropped 89 points to 17,304 on February 28 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, making lower highs and lower lows for the eighth day in a row.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,262, followed by 17,219 and 17,148. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,404, followed by 17,448 and 17,518.

