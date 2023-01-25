 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 25, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

Stock Market News: Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net sold shares worth Rs 760.51 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,144.75 crore on January 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 29 points on January 25

The market is likely to open in the red today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 29 points.

The BSE Sensex gained 37 points to 60,979, while the Nifty50 lost 0.2 point to 18,118.30 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening levels. The index remained rangebound for yet another session.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 18,086, followed by 18,057, and 18,010. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,180, followed by 18,208 and 18,255.

