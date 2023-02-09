 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Feb 09, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

Stock Market News: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex jumped 378 points to close at 60,664, while the Nifty50 advanced 150 points to settle at 17,872

Stock Market News:

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green on February 9 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index with a gain of 23 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex jumped 378 points to close at 60,664, while the Nifty50 advanced 150 points to settle at 17,872 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high higher low formation, indicating positive mood among market participants.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,779, followed by 17,743, and 17,684. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,897, followed by 17,934 and 17,993.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: