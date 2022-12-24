 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smallcap index sheds over 7% as more than 300 stocks fall between 10-31%

Rakesh Patil
Dec 24, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

For the week, BSE Sensex lost 1,492.52 points or 2.43 percent to end at 59,845.29 and Nifty50 shed 462.2 points or 2.52 percent to end at 17,806.8 levels.

After a firm start, the bears took full charge at Dalal Street with the Indian benchmark indices losing more than 2 per cent in the week ended December 23 as rising Covid cases kept investors edgy.

Both the benchmarks have lost 5 per cent each in this month for now.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU index shed more than 10 per cent, Nifty Media index lost 9 per cent, Nifty Realty nearly 7 per cent and Nifty Metal index fell 6.4 per cent. However, Nifty Pharma index added 1.5 per cent.

During this week, BSE small-cap index shed 7.6 per cent, mid-cap index lost 5 per cent and large-cap fell 3 per cent.

"Domestic equity markets corrected this week reacting to negative global cues. Sensex 30 and Nifty 50 indices corrected ~2% this week, whereas the fall in the BSE midcap and NSE smallcap indices was much sharper. Most sectors reported negative returns this week due to broader weakness in the markets. BSE Pharma index was the bright spot as it gave positive returns led by re-emergence of covid scare," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.